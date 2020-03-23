Sac State to consolidate dorm residents into one building amid COVID-19 outbreak

The early move-outs prompted by the coronavirus leave the Riverview Hall plaza empty aside from two people pushing a wheeled moving cart on March 18, 2020. Dorm residents will be consolidated into one or two buildings, according to student affairs.

Sacramento State will consolidate on-campus housing residents into one or two buildings due to the spread of COVID-19, according to the student affairs website.

An email sent to residents said the consolidation will not violate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

The university has responded to The State Hornet’s request for information but has not yet confirmed when and where the centralized move of students will take place.

Residents are encouraged to move out and will have their $250 cancellation fee waived, according to the FAQ on the student affairs website.

Students in the dorms are no longer allowed to have guests and cannot use their keys to enter other residence halls. Recreation rooms, lounges and computer labs were closed beginning Monday.

The Courtyard Market and Servery are currently open. The FAQ states the Dining Commons Servery may reduce hours or close if the number of dorm residents declines significantly.

The FAQ also says that students will be charged based on their official checkout date online on Hornet Housing plus an additional 10 days. Usually, residents who leave early must give a 30-day advanced notice.

Additional reporting by Alexis Perales. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is gathered.