INFOGRAPHIC: How to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus outbreak

Our guide to claiming unemployment for reduced hours or separation

Chris Wong

Erick Salgado
March 21, 2020

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandatory order calling for California residents to stay home, many businesses have closed at least temporarily and many Sacramento State students are out of jobs. With these job losses, students are worried about how they’re going to pay rent and bills. 

The State Hornet has crafted an informational guide with step-by-step instructions on how to file for unemployment in California.

