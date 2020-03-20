MAP: What’s still open on campus at Sac State?
Coronavirus prompts closures
March 20, 2020
With the transition to online classes at Sacramento State, The State Hornet created a map that allows students to see what popular eateries and services are open, closed or virtual.
Click on open businesses to see their hours of operation, and click on the pins to find any State Hornet coverage on how coronavirus has affected the business or its workers.
Additional reporting by Margherita Beale, Kayleen Carter and Chris Wong.
