VIDEO: The State Hornet editors’ shelter-in-place diaries

Episode 1

Kelly Kiernan

Kelly Kiernan, Multimedia Editor
April 22, 2020

Nine editors at The State Hornet shared how they have been adjusting to the shelter-in-place orders while balancing school, the news organization and their personal life. 

Here is some insight on day-to-day life during shelter-in-place orders at The State Hornet. 

RELATED: How to effectively study from home

RELATED: VIDEO: 6 Sac State students on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on their lives