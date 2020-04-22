VIDEO: The State Hornet editors’ shelter-in-place diaries

Kelly Kiernan

Nine editors at The State Hornet shared how they have been adjusting to the shelter-in-place orders while balancing school, the news organization and their personal life.

Here is some insight on day-to-day life during shelter-in-place orders at The State Hornet.

RELATED: How to effectively study from home

RELATED: VIDEO: 6 Sac State students on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on their lives