Sac State to limit attendance at athletic events amid coronavirus concerns

All games will continue to play as scheduled

Sac State junior pitcher Stone Churby throws a pitch against Santa Clara on Sunday, March 1 at John Smith Field. The Athletics Department announced Wednesday it would be implementing new policies to limit attendance at all future home athletic events.

The Sacramento State Athletics Department announced Wednesday new policies would be implemented to limit attendance at all future home athletic events until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.

All athletic events will continue as scheduled, according to the press release put out by Hornet Athletics, but attendance will be limited to a select group of people.

The policies will limit attendance to participating student athletes, coaches, officials, essential game personnel, media, families of athletes and coaches via a pass list and Sac State recruits.

Live streams of the upcoming baseball and softball games for fans who are not able to attend will be available via hornetsports.com.

The next home event for the baseball team is not scheduled until March 25. The softball team returns home March 18.

The university also announced Wednesday that all in-person events and meetings were cancelled until the end of the semester.

On Tuesday, President Robert Nelsen announced that the California State University System had suspended international and non-essential domestic travel for all campuses. The suspension includes all campus auxiliary organization and athletic programs.

All athletic teams must get their travel reviewed and reapproved for each trip.