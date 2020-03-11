Sac State to limit attendance at athletic events amid coronavirus concerns
All games will continue to play as scheduled
March 11, 2020
The Sacramento State Athletics Department announced Wednesday new policies would be implemented to limit attendance at all future home athletic events until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.
All athletic events will continue as scheduled, according to the press release put out by Hornet Athletics, but attendance will be limited to a select group of people.
The policies will limit attendance to participating student athletes, coaches, officials, essential game personnel, media, families of athletes and coaches via a pass list and Sac State recruits.
Live streams of the upcoming baseball and softball games for fans who are not able to attend will be available via hornetsports.com.
The next home event for the baseball team is not scheduled until March 25. The softball team returns home March 18.
The university also announced Wednesday that all in-person events and meetings were cancelled until the end of the semester.
On Tuesday, President Robert Nelsen announced that the California State University System had suspended international and non-essential domestic travel for all campuses. The suspension includes all campus auxiliary organization and athletic programs.
All athletic teams must get their travel reviewed and reapproved for each trip.
“At this time, our teams plan on playing their schedules,” said Assistant Director of Communications, Brian Berger via text message. “The department will evaluate each trip on a case-by-case basis and will always put the health of our student athletes and coaches first.”
