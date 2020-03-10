Sac State athletic teams will continue to travel on a case-by-case basis amid coronavirus concerns

Sac State senior center Joshua Patton fights for a loose ball with UC Davis junior forward Kennedy Koehler on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Golden 1 Center. The men's basketball team is currently in Boise, Idaho competing in the Big Sky Conference Tournament

The California State University system has suspended all international and non-essential domestic travel for all campuses and auxiliary organizations until May 31, according to a memo sent by Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea.

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said in a SacSend email Tuesday sent out to the campus community that exemptions to travel can be requested by going to each college’s dean or vice president, and that final review of exemptions will go through his office.

Additionally, all current travel plans will have to be reviewed.

“All currently planned domestic travel must be reviewed and reapproved by the appropriate managers,” Nelsen said in the email.

This also includes plans for the athletics department, which will have to review their travel for each scheduled trip.

“At this time, our teams plan on playing their schedules,” said Assistant Director of Communications, Brian Berger via text message. “The department will evaluate each trip on a case-by-case basis and will always put the health of our student athletes and coaches first.”

Final decisions on teams to travel will go through an approval process between Director of Athletics Mark Orr and the president’s office, according to Berger. The Sac State basketball team is currently out of state.

“Both basketball teams are in Boise right now as well,” Berger said. “The teams that are on campus only have bus trips in the near future.”

Athletic training staff are monitoring for COVID-19 and other illness symptoms in order to address necessary health precautions among sports teams.

“It’s hard to plan for. We are following the situation closely and working with the necessary parties. In the end, we are looking for what’s best for our student athletes and coaches,” Berger said.

The baseball team traveled to San Francisco Tuesday and will return following the game, according to Berger.

The women’s basketball team is set to return Tuesday from Boise, Idaho, but the men’s team is to stay depending on how many win’s they make in the tournament. Orr is to stay with the team until they are eliminated.

“The men’s team will return by bus after they are eliminated. This could be on any day from Wednesday to Saturday,” Berger said. “Also depends on what time the game is on whether they would leave that day or the following day.”

Berger said the athletics department will make finalize their decisions for travel and the team plays “one day at a time.”

Additional reporting by Robyn Dobson.