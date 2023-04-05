Flashback Fitness: Sac State’s WELL hosts 15th annual 5k Fun Run

Runners near the start of the 5K Fun Run Thursday, April 27, 2023. The theme for this year’s run was the 80s.

The WELL hosted their 15th annual 5K Fun Run complete with Zumba, a brass band and 80s-themed outfits Thursday evening, April 27, 2023.

Participants were treated to a 20-minute Zumba warm-up led by WELL instructor Brittany Kissinger before taking their places near the starting line at 6 p.m.

“This was the largest fun run ever,” Marketing and Outreach Coordinator David Sanborn said. “There were over 1,200 people.”

Chikara Omine finished first in the men’s category with a time of 16:12.80, Gwenaelle Begue, kinesiology assistant professor at Sacramento State, finished first in the women’s category at 18:58.99, third-year political science major Rosalba Gomez Bautista (they/them) finished first in the non-binary category with a time of 34.56.72 and the Sac State Nursing team won in the team category

“I came here to run with my friends. I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for them,” Gomez Bautista said. “Being able to have a category in sport… being able to see Sac State recognize us, again it’s a small step but it’s a huge win for me.”