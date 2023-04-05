Flashback Fitness: Sac State’s WELL hosts 15th annual 5k Fun Run
Sac State’s The WELL hosts 80s-themed 5K; neon, music and Zumba!
April 29, 2023
The WELL hosted their 15th annual 5K Fun Run complete with Zumba, a brass band and 80s-themed outfits Thursday evening, April 27, 2023.
Participants were treated to a 20-minute Zumba warm-up led by WELL instructor Brittany Kissinger before taking their places near the starting line at 6 p.m.
“This was the largest fun run ever,” Marketing and Outreach Coordinator David Sanborn said. “There were over 1,200 people.”
Chikara Omine finished first in the men’s category with a time of 16:12.80, Gwenaelle Begue, kinesiology assistant professor at Sacramento State, finished first in the women’s category at 18:58.99, third-year political science major Rosalba Gomez Bautista (they/them) finished first in the non-binary category with a time of 34.56.72 and the Sac State Nursing team won in the team category
“I came here to run with my friends. I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for them,” Gomez Bautista said. “Being able to have a category in sport… being able to see Sac State recognize us, again it’s a small step but it’s a huge win for me.”