Sac State’s ceramic club puts their crafts in your hands

The Sacramento State Ceramics Guild has kicked off its biannual ceramic sale in front of Kadema Hall with pieces available for purchase from Tuesday to Thursday at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ceramics Guild members of varying artistic backgrounds are selling their handmade mugs, pots, plates and more. Volunteers from the Ceramics Guild are running the sale with eager intent to educate students on the ceramic process and carefully wrap purchased pieces.

The Ceramics Guild is a campus club geared toward helping Sac State students and members of the community gain experience in throwing, firing and producing clay-based art.

Allison Beck, the president of the Ceramics Guild and senior art major, has been helping organize and manage the sale.

“At Sac State there’s an amazing ceramics community,” Beck said. “It’s fun to be here all the time, and we’re given a lot of freedom in the studio.”

Beck said the sale helps fund the Ceramics Guild and ensures they will continue having access to materials and the resources to host professional artist demos in the studio.

Beck said that out of the 30 active club members, 16 are participating in the sale, which they hope will encourage students to join the club regardless of experience level.

Jonah Barton, a senior art major, said he has been working with clay for over a decade, bringing his experience to the Ceramics Guild. This is Barton’s fourth semester selling pieces alongside his fellow Guild members.



“The club has a very nice and welcoming community,” Barton said. “Working with clay is a fun, artistic medium and I like the functionality of it.”

Barton said he enjoys specializing in functional pieces such as pots and cookware, because it means his pieces will get regular use rather than only being displayed as decoration.



Scott Parady, a studio art professor and the Ceramics Guild faculty advisor, said the sale is a great opportunity for artists to realize the worth of their creations, while also bringing non-art students into the world of ceramics.

“It allows the artists to see that people actually want what they’re making, which is a factor that’s good to know if they want to do it for a living,” Parady said.

Parady said the sale has been steadily popular since its introduction over 20 years ago, with sometimes over $1,000 in profits going to the Ceramics Guild and department.

The club is open to students, alumni and community members of all skill levels who can join through emailing the Ceramics Guild or stopping by Kadema 131.