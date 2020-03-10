Sacramento County confirms first coronavirus-related death

Deceased individual was in their 90s and a resident at an assisted living facility

The Sacramento County Department of Public Health confirmed Sacramento County’s first death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Pictured is, "Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2" by NIAID. Licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The Sacramento County Department of Public Health confirmed Sacramento County’s first death related to COVID-19 Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

The deceased individual was in their 90s, a resident of an assisted living home and had prior health complications, the release said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” said Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Peter Beilenson in the press release.

Sacramento County health officials have not released the name or location of the individual who died Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, a resident at Carlton Senior Living Elk Grove tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to The Sacramento Bee. It is not known if this is the person who passed away or related in anyway.

Beilenson said in the release that during any outbreak of communicable diseases at nursing facilities, the Sacramento County Health Department works to figure out who was exposed and monitor or isolate individuals until they are no longer contagious.

In the event of the spread of any contagious illness, facilities follow a “flu-outbreak plan” that includes limiting visitor access, stopping new admissions to the facility and closing common spaces, Beilenson said.

The news of the death follows a wave of in-person class cancellations at several colleges in California, with most of those schools transitioning to online classes.

While Sacramento State has not canceled in-person classes, Sac State President Robert Nelsen sent out a SacSend email Tuesday allowing professors and instructors to move their courses to an online format at their discretion.

RELATED: Sac State professors to choose whether to shift to online classes amid coronavirus concerns

California universities that have transitioned or plan to transition to online classes include San Jose State University, San Francisco State University, Stanford University, UC San Diego, UC Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara, UC Riverside and Santa Clara University.

The California State University system suspended all international and non-essential domestic travel for all campuses and auxiliary organizations until May 31, 2020, according to a memo sent by Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea.

RELATED: Sac State athletic teams will continue to travel on a case-by-case basis amid coronavirus concerns

There are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County, with one individual recovered and one death, according to the Sacramento County website.