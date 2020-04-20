Sac State suspends fall 2020 study abroad programs

Students can either cancel or roll over applications

Study abroad material at Sac State's Office of Global Engagement. Sac State emailed study abroad students that fall 2020 study abroad programs are suspended.

Sacramento State suspended all fall 2020 semester study abroad programs today due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email sent to study abroad students obtained by The State Hornet.

Study abroad students can either cancel their study abroad applications or roll over their applications to a future term.

Students must notify the University Studies Abroad Consortium with their decisions by contacting either their enrollment specialist or University Relations & Marketing Coordinator Johanna Moxley at johanna.moxley@usac.edu.

Students who applied for a Sac State study abroad scholarship but want to defer from their program will have to reapply through an online scholarship portal, which is not yet available as of the time of publication.

Students who applied for off-campus scholarships like the Benjamin Gilman Scholarship will have to notify the scholarship program directly.

Sac State had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Sac State previously suspended all non-essential university travel through May 31 in an email from Sac State President Robert Nelsen sent to students in March. Study abroad suspensions began with China and were followed by South Korea in February.

According to Sac State International Programs and Global Engagement’s website, students can participate in study abroad programs in over 60 countries.