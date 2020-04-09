Sac State on-campus housing puts further social distancing restrictions on residents

Despite a week of canceled classes, the residence hall parking lot outside Riverview Hall is still crowded on March 17. Riverview Hall residents will follow mandated restrictions to promote social distancing efforts starting Friday.

Sacramento State dorm residents will face further restrictions beginning Friday at 3 p.m., according to an email sent to residents by Samuel Jones, director of housing operations and conference services.

All exterior doors for both consolidated halls — Riverview Hall and the American River Courtyard — will be locked 24/7, and ARC residents will be unable to use their fobs on interior doors. Riverview Hall residents will be required to swipe their ID at the front desk upon entering the building, and use their key fob to access elevators and wing entryways.

For Riverview Hall restrooms, “One gender-inclusive restroom on each floor 2, 3, and 4 will be closed. [Students] will still have access to one gender inclusive and either the male or female restroom per floor,” Jones said in the email.

Hours for the Servery at the Dining Commons and The Courtyard Market will be reduced effective Friday. The Courtyard Market will now operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. From Saturday through April 17, The Servery hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jones reminded students that guest visitations have been restricted since Sac State announced students would be consolidated into the two dorms on March 23.

Gavin Rock, the reporter on this story, lives in Riverview Hall.