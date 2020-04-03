Police detain man casing cars outside Sac State dorms
No arrests made after confrontation outside American River Courtyard
April 3, 2020
Sacramento State police detained and released a man casing cars in the residence hall parking lot around 10 p.m. March 27, officials said.
Police responded after community service officers observed the man looking into cars in a residence hall parking lot, Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa said in an email to The State Hornet Thursday. Iwasa said police detained, identified and released the man.
The man was told to leave campus and complied, according to Iwasa. No arrest was made.
Iwasa said the man was on probation for theft and drug offenses but had no current warrants.
A video obtained by The State Hornet shows a confrontation between the man and police outside American River Courtyard.
A man was seen casing cars in the dorm parking lot @sacstate March 27 according to info from @sacstatepolice sent yesterday. “These guys are freaking me out,” the man yelled in this video obtained by @TheStateHornet.
📹 Credit: Isaac Rodriguez, computer engineering major pic.twitter.com/IERHzfkiCE
— Chris Wong (@ChrisWongWrites) April 3, 2020
