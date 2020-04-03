Police detain man casing cars outside Sac State dorms

No arrests made after confrontation outside American River Courtyard

The outside of the residence halls at Sac State on Wednesday, March 18. A man was detained and released outside of the American River Courtyard on Friday, March 27 for casing cars.

Sacramento State police detained and released a man casing cars in the residence hall parking lot around 10 p.m. March 27, officials said.

Police responded after community service officers observed the man looking into cars in a residence hall parking lot, Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa said in an email to The State Hornet Thursday. Iwasa said police detained, identified and released the man.

The man was told to leave campus and complied, according to Iwasa. No arrest was made.

Iwasa said the man was on probation for theft and drug offenses but had no current warrants.

A video obtained by The State Hornet shows a confrontation between the man and police outside American River Courtyard.