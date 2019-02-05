The student news site of Sacramento State University

5 ways to help keep your car safe on campus

Windows+are+often+broken+as+an+attempt+to+steal+any+valuables+inside+a+car.
5 ways to help keep your car safe on campus

Windows are often broken as an attempt to steal any valuables inside a car.

Windows are often broken as an attempt to steal any valuables inside a car.

Rudi Riet - CC BY 2.0

Windows are often broken as an attempt to steal any valuables inside a car.

Rudi Riet - CC BY 2.0

Rudi Riet - CC BY 2.0

Windows are often broken as an attempt to steal any valuables inside a car.

Dominic Vitiello
February 15, 2019
February 15, 2019

At Sacramento State, many students are familiar with unfortunate car break-ins.

According to Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa, there were a reported 30 car windows broken into last semester.

With information given to The State Hornet from the Sac State Police Department, we came up with five ways to help keep your car from being the next victim:

 1. Don’t leave your backpack in your car

Dominic Vitiello – The State Hornet

On college campuses the most sought after item to take are backpacks, whether it be the backpack itself or the contents within the bag. If you plan to leave your backpack in your car it’s recommended to move it to your trunk, but it’s preferred to bring it with you, Iwasa said.

2. Refrain from leaving valuables in open view

Dominic Vitiello – The State Hornet

When it comes to wallets, purses or anything looking like or resembling electronics, it’s important not to leave them in plain sight. Chief Iwasa says to try to cover them up or store them somewhere they can’t be seen, such as the trunk.

3. Park in highly populated areas

Dominic Vitiello – The State Hornet

With the Hornet family having more than 35,000 students and faculty, it’s important to park in highly populated areas with high foot traffic because the number one deterrent to crime is the possibility of getting caught or seen, Iwasa said.

4. Park in well lit areas

Dominic Vitiello – The State Hornet

At Sac State, many classes go into the night with students having to leave their cars parked in darker areas. Chief Iwasa suggests if you have a night class, plan ahead and make sure to park near a light post or under a street light.

5. Always lock your car

Dominic Vitiello – The State Hornet

One of the easiest and simplest ways to prevent your car from being burglarized is to make sure you always lock it. On a busy and stressful day, you may be in a rush, but that one click or push of a button could help you and your wallet, Iwasa said.

 

