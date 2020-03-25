CRIME MAP: Potted plants pilfered in quiet week of crime at Sac State

Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Five crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on March 21.

Theft was the most common crime. Among the stolen items were AirPods, an electronic spraying device and potted plants from the University Arboretum.

This was the first week that no hit-and-runs were reported at Sac State since winter intersession and the second week where under 10 crimes were reported since the first two weeks of the semester.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Burglary

Location: River Front Center

Reported on: March 16, 2020 at 6:05 a.m.

Description: Burglary report. Occurred on March 15 at 2 p.m. and March 16 at 5:59 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Jenkins Hall

Reported on: March 17, 2020 at 3:23 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her laptop and AirPods were stolen. Occurred between March 16 at 3 p.m. and March 17 at 12 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Lost or Stolen License Plate

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: March 18, 2020 at 4:16 p.m.

Description: Lost or stolen license plate report. Unknown time of occurrence.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Desmond Hall

Reported on: March 19, 2020 at 7:36 a.m.

Description: Theft of an electrostatic sprayer. Occurred between March 16 and March 19.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: University Arboretum

Reported on: March 20, 2020 at 2:47 p.m.

Description: Theft of potted plants. Occurred between March 19 at 3 p.m. and March 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 20