Sac State students report man displaying hunting knife on campus Wednesday

A man suspected of displaying a hunting knife and warning two students at Sac State to watch their surroundings. The Sacramento Police Department released this photo Thursday in search of the suspect.

Two students reported a man displaying a hunting knife and warning the students to watch their surroundings Wednesday, according to a SacSend email from the Sacramento State Police Department.

The man was walking south of Sac State’s Welcome Center, located adjacent to Parking Structure V, around 11:30 p.m.

“No threats were made, but the man warned the students to watch their surroundings and mumbled something about the coronavirus and then walked away,” the email said.

RELATED: Sac State suspends study abroad in South Korea due to coronavirus

Police obtained a photo of the suspect through surveillance footage and released it in the email Thursday.

The man was described as a white male in his late 40s with grey hair wearing a dark hoodie with Birkenstock-style shoes and scarf over his face.

RELATED: Sac State student reports attempted robbery at knifepoint

Sac State Police Department’s Chief of Police, Mark Iwasa said that all the information on the man and what happened is in the email sent out to students and staff.

“That is pretty much all the information we have including the description. It is not really known what the individual was up to,” Iwasa said. “It seems as though he has some type of mental illness. The students weren’t very clear on what he said about the coronavirus. It was very peculiar.”

Police are currently placing patrols in the area and ask that persons remain alert.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Sac State Police Department at 916-278-6000 or police@csus.edu.