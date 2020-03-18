Sac State cancels sports through end of academic year amid coronavirus outbreak
Big Sky and WAC joins growing list of conferences canceling seasons
March 18, 2020
The Sacramento State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that all spring sports are canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
The Big Sky Conference and Western Athletic Conference joined the Big West Conference, American Athletic Conference and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation on Wednesday in canceling the remainder of all sports seasons.
“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. “We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities.”
Story continues below tweet.
UPDATE: All Sacramento State spring sports have been canceled through the end of the academic year. https://t.co/ZyC3NuLP9t
— Hornet Athletics (@hornetsports) March 18, 2020
The Big West announced earlier on March 13 that the remainder of spring competition and championship events for the 2020 season would be cancelled, ending the season for the beach volleyball team.
RELATED: Sac State spring sports teams’ seasons suspended amid coronavirus fears
The cancellations follow the NCAA’s decision to cancel the remainder of winter and spring sports championships, including the upcoming March Madness tournaments and baseball and softball College World Series. Sac State was set to host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Friday and Sunday
The NCAA did announce that talks had begun regarding eligibility relief for student-athletes.
Sac State suspended all sports until further notice last Thursday, with a chance that each conference could reevaluate and reinstate play later this spring.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.