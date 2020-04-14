VIDEO: Sac State professors speak on struggles with online courses

Tyler Day

It has been a few weeks since Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced that all Sac State courses would be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and professors have had to quickly adapt to this sudden change along with everything else that is going on in their personal lives.

Sac State professors spoke to The State Hornet about how their classes have been going since then, and how the transition has affected them and the classes they are teaching this semester.