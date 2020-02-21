The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Sacramento according to Sacramento County's Public Health officials. Pictured is, "Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2" by NIAID. Licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Sacramento according to Sacramento County's Public Health officials. Pictured is, "Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2" by NIAID. Licensed under CC BY 2.0.

First case of coronavirus in Sacramento County confirmed by public health officials

Public health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in a Sacramento County resident, according to a press release sent out by the Sacramento County Department of Health Services.

The adult returned from China to the U.S. on Feb. 2 and has since taken precautionary measures by self quarantining since their return, according to a press release from the California Health Department.

“The public’s risk is extremely low,” said Brenda Bongiorno, a public information officer for Sacramento County.

Sacramento State has suspended all study abroad travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen notified students of the suspension in a SacSend email. Anita Fitzhugh, a public information officer for the university, said there are no Sac State students or faculty in China this year.

Fitzhugh added there are two faculty-led study abroad programs scheduled for this summer, which will only take place when and if the California State University system clears the travel ban.

“Cases in the U.S., including this first case in Sacramento County, have primarily been travel-related. The risk of COVID-19 to the U.S. public continues to be low,” said Peter Beilenson, director of Sacramento County Department of Health Services, in the press release.

Sac State students like math major Carvin Lyons reacted to the news on Wildfire, a campus app for students.

“I feel that this is an eye-opening moment for Sacramento residents,” Lyons said. “People will think more about washing their hands and being sanitary in every aspect.”