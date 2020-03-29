Sac State moves all summer classes online amid COVID-19 spread

Sacramento State will hold all summer 2020 courses online due to the spread of the COVID-19, according to a SacSend email sent Sunday.

In the email, Sac State President Robert Nelsen said the decision was made after consulting with the CSU Chancellor’s Office, the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and city, county and state officials.

Priority registration for summer begins April 6, and full registration opens April 13, according to the email. Nelsen said the first summer classes still begin May 26.

Nelsen said Sac State is working on indicating which classes will be taught synchronously and asynchronously. Synchronous online classes require that students log on during scheduled class times, while asynchronous classes do not.

Sac State has not yet responded to questions on required student summer fees emailed Wednesday afternoon.

At the time of publication, there are 164 confirmed cases in Sacramento county, according to the Sacramento County website.