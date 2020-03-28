STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: 3/28 Weekly Update

Kelly Kiernan

The State Hornet has switched to weekly broadcast updates. Our fifth broadcast includes updates about the Associated Students, Inc. president and vice president, the Sacramento State Placer Center and what’s still open on campus.

