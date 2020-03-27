The WELL offers partial refunds to Sac State faculty, staff, alumni

The WELL at Sacramento State. According to an email obtained by The State Hornet, they are offering refunds to faculty, staff, alumni and sponsored members.

The WELL at Sacramento State will offer refunds to faculty, staff, alumni and sponsored members according to an email obtained by the State Hornet.

“We are emailing all of our Monthly-EFT Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Sponsored members to inform you that we are currently processing a 50% refund for your March member dues, due to these unprecedented circumstances,” the email said.

RELATED: The WELL at Sac State to close indefinitely citing coronavirus concerns

According to Sac State’s COVID-19 FAQ page, the university cannot offer students refunds on mandatory student fees such as the University Union and The WELL, according to a California State University policy.

This policy states that “tuition and other campus mandatory fees will not be refunded except as provided for by existing campus refund policies and procedures consistent with Title 5 CCR § 41802.”

Title 5 CCR § 41802 (e)(2) states that tuition and mandatory fees may be refunded if the student or an authorized representative petitions the university for a refund demonstrating “exceptional circumstances” and the chief financial officer of the university or designee makes a determination that the tuition and mandatory fees have not been earned by the university.

At the time of publication, the university had not yet responded for comment.