Swarm Report #3- Football: The thrill of the upset, sadness of loss, suspense of the next game

On this week’s edition of the Swarm Report, we jump back over to American football with Jack Freeman. Jack got the opportunity to head down to Palo Alto for a historic game for Sacramento State as they knocked off Stanford from the Pac-12/ACC.

After the Stanford win, the Hornets headed up to Idaho for what ended up being a difficult task that gave the Hornets their first loss of the year. Jack tells us what the Hornet did and didn’t do well, and gets us ready for the season’s week 4’s match with NAU.