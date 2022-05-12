Sac State softball flies high into conference tourney, baseball looks to bounce back: SWARM REPORT PODCAST
May 12, 2022
On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore gives a quick rundown of the latest from the softball and baseball teams. He is later joined by sports co-editor Brandon Bailey to talk about their experience covering sports at Sac State and being editors for The State Hornet.
Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
SERIES RECAP: Sac State baseball couldn’t hold lead Sunday, drop two-of-three to GCU
No-hitter! Sac State softball team sweeps Southern Utah University