Sac State softball flies high into conference tourney, baseball looks to bounce back: SWARM REPORT PODCAST

Dawson Bacho slides safely into base during a game against Seattle University. The Hornets played the Redhawks in a three-game series in Sacramento from Apr.15-17. (Photo by Dominique Williams. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

Jordan Latimore and Brandon Bailey
May 12, 2022

On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore gives a quick rundown of the latest from the softball and baseball teams. He is later joined by sports co-editor Brandon Bailey to talk about their experience covering sports at Sac State and being editors for The State Hornet.


Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

