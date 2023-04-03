Swarm Report Week 6: A final look at women’s basketball

Swarm+Report+Week+6%3A+A+final+look+at+women%E2%80%99s+basketball

Isaac Streeter, Lawrence Charles, Siany Harts, and Dylan McNeill
April 3, 2023

Host Isaac Streeter is joined by Lawrence Charles talk about the historic Sacramento State women’s basketball season with staffer Siany Harts and sports editor Dylan McNeill.

In 2022-2023 the Sacramento State men’s basketball team averaged 200 more people in attendance than the women’s team; that women’s team made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. “It doesn’t really matter how well we’re doing or how well they’re doing, the men’s team will kind of always have more support than us,” Sac State women’s basketball player Katie Peneueta said. (Graphic made in Canva by Siany Harts)
OPINION: Women’s basketball breaks records, still receives less support
Freshman forward Solape Amusan sets a screen for senior guard Kahlaijah Dean on Saturday March 18, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. The pair combined for 16 points in the Hornets season-ending loss.
Hornets bounced in first round of NCAA tournament by UCLA
Graphic made in Canva
Swarm Report Week 5: Taking a look at baseball before conference play begins