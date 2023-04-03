Swarm Report Week 6: A final look at women’s basketball

Isaac Streeter, sports reporter
(he/him)
Isaac Streeter is a senior political science and journalism student and this is his second semester with The State Hornet covering sports. Outside of The State Hornet, Streeter has been published in the Woodland Daily Democrat as well as the Sacramento News & Review. After graduating he hopes to work in professional baseball.
Lawrence Charles, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Lawrence Charles has been a part of The State Hornet’s podcast section since fall 2022 and was named the Best Podcast Staffer of the semester. He is a communication studies major with a minor in journalism. He is the current Station Manager of KSSU, Sacramento State's student-run radio station, where he produces his weekly show, Just “Hour” Thoughts, which won the award for Best Free Format Show of 2021. Charles was also awarded fourth place in the podcast category at the Best of Show Fall National College Media Convention for his work in the State Hornet Buzzed Hispanic Heritage Month Special. He hopes to use what he has learned to pursue a successful career in radio following his graduation.
Siany Harts, social media staffer (sports)
(she/her)
Siany Harts is joining the State Hornet sports staff to further develop its social media presence. She is a communications major with a minor in journalism and this is her first semester with the State Hornet. She hopes to pursue a future career as a sideline reporter for college and professional sports.
Dylan McNeill, sports editor
(he/him)
Dylan McNeill is a senior working on his second semester as a sports editor at The State Hornet. Previously with The Hornet Dylan has worked as an arts and entertainment staffer as well as the baseball beat writer. McNeill is from Humboldt County, California.