On this week’s edition of the Swarm Report, we welcome Rinn Lee and Joey Aguirre to the podcast. They are first time sports reporters here at The State Hornet and will be covering our men’s and women’s soccer teams throughout the season.

Rinn kicked the show off with her coverage of the women’s team as they took on the St. Mary’s Gaels. Joey joins us after halftime to talk about the men’s team trip down south where they faced a ranked LMU team.