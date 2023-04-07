Swarm Report Week 7: Checking in with softball and baseball

Isaac Streeter and James Fife
April 7, 2023

Podcast editor James Fife joins Host Isaac Streeter to talk about Sac State’s baseball and softball seasons as conference play gets underway

Martin Vincelli-Simard sits on a bench in front of Lassen Hall Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The fifth-year catcher is third among qualified Sac State batters with a .309 batting average over 27 games.
‘Return of the mack’: Hornets catcher came back to finish what he started
Freshman outfielder Zack Malone steals a base at John Smith Field Monday, April 3, 2023. Malone made his fifth start of the year versus Menlo College, bringing in a run and walking twice en route to a 10-5 victory for the Hornets.
Experience Sac State baseball’s 10-5 win over Menlo College through photos
