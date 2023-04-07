Swarm Report Week 7: Checking in with softball and baseball

Isaac Streeter, sports reporter
(he/him)
Isaac Streeter is a senior political science and journalism student and this is his second semester with The State Hornet covering sports. Outside of The State Hornet, Streeter has been published in the Woodland Daily Democrat as well as the Sacramento News & Review. After graduating he hopes to work in professional baseball.
James Fife, podcast editor
(he/him)
James Fife is the podcast editor for the State Hornet. A film major with a knack for audio editing, James is the person behind the scenes making sure the State Hornet podcast sounds top-notch. When he's not busy in the editing suite, he spends most of his free time watching the latest films and indulging in PC gaming.