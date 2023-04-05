Experience Sac State baseball’s 10-5 win over Menlo College through photos

Seven underclassmen in starting lineup deliver Hornets’ 14th win of the season

Freshman outfielder Zack Malone steals a base at John Smith Field Monday, April 3, 2023. Malone made his fifth start of the year versus Menlo College, bringing in a run and walking twice en route to a 10-5 victory for the Hornets.

Sacramento State defeated the Division II Menlo College Oaks 10-5 in a late-addition game Monday, April 3, 2023.

The game was added to the schedule late after both teams had previous games canceled due to weather.

Sac State trotted out a lineup of many younger and less experienced players versus the Oaks. Seven out of nine Hornets in the starting lineup were underclassmen.

The inexperience showed on the defensive side of things. The Hornets committed five errors, which is a season-high for a single game.

Sac State only managed six total hits in the game despite scoring 10 total runs. The Hornets walked 11 times and three batters were hit by pitches.

Sac State will host Utah Valley University for a three-game homestand beginning Thursday.