Experience Sac State baseball’s 10-5 win over Menlo College through photos

Seven underclassmen in starting lineup deliver Hornets’ 14th win of the season

Freshman+outfielder+Zack+Malone+steals+a+base+at+John+Smith+Field+Monday%2C+April+3%2C+2023.+Malone+made+his+fifth+start+of+the+year+versus+Menlo+College%2C+bringing+in+a+run+and+walking+twice+en+route+to+a+10-5+victory+for+the+Hornets.

Isaac Streeter

Freshman outfielder Zack Malone steals a base at John Smith Field Monday, April 3, 2023. Malone made his fifth start of the year versus Menlo College, bringing in a run and walking twice en route to a 10-5 victory for the Hornets.

Isaac Streeter
April 5, 2023

Sacramento State defeated the Division II Menlo College Oaks 10-5 in a late-addition game Monday, April 3, 2023.

The game was added to the schedule late after both teams had previous games canceled due to weather.

Sac State trotted out a lineup of many younger and less experienced players versus the Oaks. Seven out of nine Hornets in the starting lineup were underclassmen. 

The inexperience showed on the defensive side of things. The Hornets committed five errors, which is a season-high for a single game.

Sac State only managed six total hits in the game despite scoring 10 total runs. The Hornets walked 11 times and three batters were hit by pitches. 

Sac State will host Utah Valley University for a three-game homestand beginning Thursday.

1+%281%29
Gallery|12 Photos
Isaac Streeter
Freshman pitcher Xavier Richards delivers a pitch at John Smith Field Monday, April 3, 2023. Richards made his return to the starting rotation after a two-week stint in the bullpen, pitching one inning, striking out a pair, and allowing two hits and no runs.
Martin Vincelli-Simard sits on a bench in front of Lassen Hall Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The fifth-year catcher is third among qualified Sac State batters with a .309 batting average over 27 games.
‘Return of the mack’: Hornets catcher came back to finish what he started
Swarm Report Week 6: A final look at women’s basketball
Swarm Report Week 6: A final look at women’s basketball
[FILE]Sophomore outfielder Jeffery Heard celebrates a run scored with a teammate at John Smith Field Saturday, March 18, 2023. Heard hit his third home run of the year in Saturday’s 15-13 loss to Stephen F. Austin State.
Sac State Baseball road trip ends with third straight series loss