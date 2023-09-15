Swarm Report #1- Spikes, Strikes, and Touchdowns: Welcome Back Fall Sports

Welcome to the Swarm Report for the fall semester. We have an awesome sports department ready to bring you all the insight on Sac State sports this season. Each week we will feature a different sport and let you know how their season is going.

Myla Booth joins us first to talk about the latest women’s volleyball game against St. Mary’s and previews their big match ups vs Florida and Clemson.

RELATED: ‘He left with ease’: Sac State meets familiar face against Stanford

Later on, Jack Freeman joins us to talk about the undefeated football team and how their season is going so far. After a 2-0 start, the Hornets have a huge opportunity to play spoiler this weekend down at Stanford and get a little revenge against previous head coach, Troy Taylor.