Swarm Report #2: Upsets from men’s basketball and softball and women’s basketball sets new program records

Podcast staffer Evan Patocka and sports staffer Orlando Fuller discuss recent sports news in the latest episode of Swarm Report.
Patocka discusses the end of the regular season for the men and women’s basketball teams, as well as how they performed in their respective Big Sky tournaments.
RELATED: So long 1 seed: Sac State makes Big Sky Tournament history
Fuller talks about recent games by the baseball and softball teams, both in the midst of their seasons with upsets of ranked teams.
Show notes:
Sac State softball captain adds her name to the record book again
Time to dance: The men’s Big Sky Tournament is here
‘It’s do-or-die’: The women’s Big Sky Tournament tips off Saturday
Sac State women’s basketball dominates fourth quarter in Big Sky Tournament win
Sac State earns a shot at redemption with Big Sky Tournament win
Sac State wins their first conference series against Utah Valley
Sac State women’s basketball falls in Big Sky Tournament second round