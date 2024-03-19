Swarm Report #2: Upsets from men’s basketball and softball and women’s basketball sets new program records

Podcast staffer Evan Patocka and sports staffer Orlando Fuller discuss recent sports news in the latest episode of Swarm Report.

Patocka discusses the end of the regular season for the men and women’s basketball teams, as well as how they performed in their respective Big Sky tournaments.

Fuller talks about recent games by the baseball and softball teams, both in the midst of their seasons with upsets of ranked teams.