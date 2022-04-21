Sac State baseball and softball pick up wins, men’s tennis set for Big Sky tournament (ft. Cesar Valero): SWARM REPORT PODCAST

Sophomore outfielder Cesar Valero connects on a pitch against University of the Pacific at Klein Family Field in Stockton, California Tuesday, April 19,2022. Valero talked with State Hornet staffer Dylan McNeill about his baseball journey on the latest episode of the Swarm Report. (Photo by Dominique Williams. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore discusses what has been a very successful week for the baseball and softball teams, as well as the men’s tennis squad.

Latimore is also joined by baseball beat writer Dylan McNeill in an exclusive interview with sophomore Sac State outfielder Cesar Valero to talk about his journey to the program.





Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

