Sac State baseball and softball pick up wins, men’s tennis set for Big Sky tournament (ft. Cesar Valero): SWARM REPORT PODCAST
April 21, 2022
On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore discusses what has been a very successful week for the baseball and softball teams, as well as the men’s tennis squad.
Latimore is also joined by baseball beat writer Dylan McNeill in an exclusive interview with sophomore Sac State outfielder Cesar Valero to talk about his journey to the program.
Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
GALLERY: Swipe through our best shots of Sac State’s UOP baseball win
Elevating wins: Sac State softball team takes 2 of 3 against Northern Colorado
SERIES RECAP: Sac State baseball wins third straight conference series