Swarm Report #6: Women’s volleyball wins Big Sky regular season and playoff football continues dancing

In episode six of Swarm Report, staffers Evan Patocka and Orlando Fuller talk about the recent sports news.
Evan talks about the last three football games, including round one of the FCS playoff tournament, as well as volleyball’s end of the regular season and Big Sky tournament performance.
Orlando talks about the men’s and women’s basketball teams and their slow starts to the season.
