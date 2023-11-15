Sac State suffers a pair of double-digit defeats

The student news site of Sacramento State University

Teamsters gather at Sac State’s north entrance, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Members were broken into groups to occupy a corner of the intersection of J Street and State University Drive.
BREAKING: Teamsters go on a one-day strike at Sac State
The Allied Students for Justice club held its Leaders of Tomorrow networking event at the Serna Center on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. The event also featured State Assembly District 6 candidates Emmanuel Amanfor and Evan Minton. (Graphic created in Canva by Jacob Peterson, Photo by Jacob Peterson)
Allied Students for Justice hosts Leaders of Tomorrow networking event
Jennifer Gomez in front of Lassen Hall Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, where she works as an Education Benefits Advisor for Sac State’s Veterans Success Center. Gomez served four years in the Marine Corps as a field radio operator and is now pursuing a degree in communications at Sac State.
Veterans Day spotlight: Sac State veterans share their story of resilience
The State Hornet’s fall midway 2023 audit reports on the diversity of coverage published by The State Hornet. Many communities require improved coverage. (Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Fall midway 2023 audit results
The contents of the grocery bags being handed out for the inaugural Hornet Harvest event near the Library Quad, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The event was sponsored by the Aramark Regional and looked to distribute up to 500 bags to Sacramento State students.
Sac State hosts inaugural Hornet Harvest Gathering
Opening performance at “The Seen Iranian Woman” art exhibit in the Hinde Auditorium Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Jaleh Naasz, exhibition curator, detailed her inspiration behind the gallery being the Women, Life and Freedom movement.
The ‘Seen Iranian Woman’: Unveiling women empowerment through art
Hmong Sacramento State students representing their heritage by wearing Hmong clothing and accessories. There are many different styles of Hmong clothing that people don at Hmong New Year. (Photo courtesy of Phoebe Lee, Angelina Xiong, Adrian Moua, Cyan Vang and George Vang. Graphic made in Canva by Madison Duong.)
See Hmong New Year through the eyes of Hmong students
(L-R) Samahang Pilipino president Maxwell Zarzuela, club member Adriel Lacandazon and club treasurer Alan Jason David Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Zarzuela said the club’s goal is to help students connect with their identity and community. (Photos by Brionna Woody, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Samahang Pilipino club strengthens cultural identity and builds community
The CapRadio downtown facility, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Sacramento State President Luke Wood said the university has committed $12 million to aid the organization and expected to spend $5 million more.
Sac State leaders weigh in on recent CapRadio woes
Lassen Hall services, such as the Bursar’s Office pictured Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023, will become an even stronger resource for students seeking financial aid following the CSU System 6% increase. The tuition increase will leave many students wondering how this will impact their finances over the course of their time at Sac State.
‘How much are you willing to pay for your dreams?’: CSU to increase tuition
New Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Aniesha Mitchell in her office at Lassen Hall, Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2023. Her appointment to the role was announced via SacSend on Sep. 8.
Aniesha Mitchell appointed interim vice president of Student Affairs
Sacramento State President Luke Wood sits on the University Union Ballroom stage with wife, Idara Essien-Wood Thursday, Aug. 24, during his first fall address. This address is an opportunity for Wood to answer questions and set his expectations going into the new semester.
Sac State President Luke Wood delivers first fall address
The California State Auditor releases a report on the California State University’s handling of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The report found the CSU had mishandled several investigations, including closing cases without formal investigations that warranted them. (Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
State audit finds CSU mishandled sexual harassment investigations
Associated Students Inc. Director of Arts & Letters Christian Hernandez-Hunter poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring semester. Hernandez-Hunter has since resigned from his position after continuous hardships with others led to the decision. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
ASI director resigns from the board
Sac State students visit the Parents & Families Program office during Phlagleblast inside the University Union Sept. 8, 2023. The University Union houses many of the student resources campus has to offer.
Unleash your potential with a treasure trove of campus resources
The Associated Students Inc. executive board meeting takes place in the Green & Gold room in the University Union, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. ASI Director of Graduate Studies Hisham Hussain was set to appeal his strike, but the hearing was called off after the strike was changed to a warning.
ASI director issued warning for failing to respond to emails
The Associated Students Inc.’s Appellate Council decided they will not hear the appeal from SSIS Director-Elect Nikita Akhumov (left) Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Isabella Jimenez (right), the runner up candidate, will take over the position the fall 2023 semester. (Photos provided by Sacramento State; graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard)
ASI Appellate Council will not hear candidate’s appeal over disqualification recommendation
The Sacramento State Police Department responded to a call of a fire near Riverview Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Currently, police believe the fire was set intentionally. (Graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard, Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Police Department)
BREAKING: Possible arson committed at Riverview Hall
Guy West Bridge, April 2, 2023 at Sacramento State where there were reports of a person with a possible rifle, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Sacramento State Police Department investigated the reports and found that they were unfounded.
BREAKING: Reports of rifle on campus unfounded
A scooter and bike properly locked up at the stairs by Sequoia Hall in the campus provided spots Thursday, Sept. 26, 2023. Multiple accounts of various types of theft continue to be reported to the Sacramento State Police according to the CSUS crime log.
Upsurge in electric scooter theft is cause for concern among students
Sacramento County Sheriff deputies on the scene of an arrest following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by Parking Structure 5, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. A deputy on the scene said the damage to the vehicle occurred due to it hitting a pole.
BREAKING: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with arrest on campus
A blue emergency light on the pathway to the Library Quad on campus Thursday, Sept. 12, 2023. The blue lights are used to alert the Sacramento Police Department of incidents occurring on campus.
In the ‘Red Zone’: what resources does the campus offer survivors?
Esta imagen muestra los personajes de la Llorona, el Cucuy, el Chupacabras, el Sombrerón, los Duendes y el Charro Negro. Los personajes de algunas de las leyendas más conocidas de Latinoamérica. Imágenes cortesía de Film Affinity, Encyclopædia Britannica, PR Newswire, Medium, Elvira Méndez y México Desconocido. Grafico creado en Canva por Angelica Vera-Franco
Leyendas Para Halloween
Mariachi Tonantzin La Familia inaugurando el comienzo de la Feria de Educación un evento lleno de recursos para estudiantes que buscan aplicar a la universidad el sábado 7 de octubre. La feria era bilingüe en inglés y español.
Sac State’s Feria de Educación ofrece información de colegiatura a hispanohablantes
Miembros de la Banda Uriense miran a la multitud en la celebración del Día de la Independencia de México en Sac State el Jueves 14 de Septiembre de 2023. Esta celebración anual se llama El Grito.
Iniciando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con El Grito
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin going up for a block against Portland State’s senior middle blocker Ashleigh Barto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Portland State won the match 3-1.
Portland State serves Sac State volleyball their second Big Sky loss
Freshman quarterback Carson Conklin looks ahead to make a pass during the Hornets’ final home game in Hornet Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. This game marked Conklin’s first start as Sac State’s quarterback with 313 passing yards and a 65.4% completion rate.
Hornets’ potent offense secures a win over Cal Poly
Zee Hamoda rises above defender for a jump shot Nov.9 against Nevada. Hamoda finished the game with 11 points.
Sac State men’s basketball loses steam running with the Wolfpack
Sac State senior running back Marcus Fulcher stands alone against Texas A&M-Commerce Sept. 9, 2023. Fulcher will be a key player for the Hornets against Cal Poly.
Sac State must respond against Cal Poly after blowout loss
Redshirt sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg attempts a layup against the Huskies in Seattle, Washington Monday Nov. 6, 2023. Versteeg had a total of eight points and two assists in the game.
Washington rains threes on Sac State women’s basketball in season opener
Redshirt sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg brings the ball up the court in an exhibition against Jessup at the Nest Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Versteeg had 16 points and 4 assists in the exhibition.
Sac State women’s basketball shows inexperience in exhibition loss to Jessup
Freshman forward Kiir Kiir Chol Deng prepares for his sophomore season with the men’s basketball team. Over the last month and a half, Kiir Kiir said he has added 11 pounds of bulk to provide more physicality on the defensive end.
Three continents and 9,000 miles: Hoops prospect finds new home
[FILE] Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy takes an at bat versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. With his fifth inning home run on Saturday, Aloy became the all time leader in Sacramento State’s Division I history for home runs hit by a freshman with 12.
‘Pass the Bat’: Hornets baseball wins second conference series of year
Sacramento State senior closer Jack Zalasky stands on top of parking structure three overlooking John Smith field on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Zalasky ranks third in Sacramento State history career saves with 23 saves.
Like father like son: Sac State closer follows in his dads steps
[FILE] (L-R) Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and junior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez set up on defense against UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The left side of the infield started every game this series and combined to go 10-26 with four extra base hits including a home run each.
‘We gotta get it going’: Sac State baseball drops two more conference games
Freshman pitcher and outfielder Jaxon Byrd makes his collegiate pitching debut versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Byrd made his first collegiate start versus ninth ranked Stanford on Tuesday, April 18, throwing two innings and striking out two.
‘We were gonna win’: Sac State stuns #9 Stanford
Junior pitcher Cooper Rons throws a pitch to freshman catcher Jacob Cortez Sunday, April 16, 2023, at John Smith Field. Rons threw three and one-third innings on Sunday, setting a career high for strikeouts with six.
Weekend recap: Sac State baseball drops fourth conference series of year
Dillon Juniel let out a celebratory scream postgame Aug. 9, 2023. Sac State beat Troy Taylor and Stanford in Palo Alto.
Sac State corner embraces doubt and uses it as fuel
Sac State senior linebacker Armon Bailey jumps over the pile in an attempt to stop a Montana quarterback sneak Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Bailey had four tackles against Montana.
Sac State runs out of gas early against Montana
Montana’s senior running back Nick Ostmo runs through a tackle of senior linebacker Armon Bailey Saturday, Oct. 23, 2022. Sac State took down Montana 31-24 on ESPN2 last season.
Get to know Montana before Sac State’s top 10 showdown
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sacramento State junior defender Isabella Vinsonhaler and junior midfielder Ali Fuamatu-Ma’afala protest a foul called against them on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 playing the Idaho Vandals. The Hornets had similar problems with the ref in the quarterfinals.
Sac State women’s soccer chokes in the Big Sky quarterfinals
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team before their match against UC Santa Barbara Oct. 18, 2023. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-10-4 record.
Victory at last: Sac State knocks off UC Davis in season finale
Sacramento State junior midfielder and captain Abigail Lopez sitting outside Yosemite Hall at Sac State Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Lopez is the top scorer for her team with four goals.
Sac State women’s soccer captain treats her team like family
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Robert and Jhared together on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. They are playing together on the same team for the first time.
Brotherly love: The siblings fulfilling their dreams at Sac State
FILE: Sacramento State softball celebrates after a win against Southern Utah March 3, 2023 at Shea Stadium. The Hornets swept the University of Maine in a doubleheader Wednesday to move their record to 14-9 on the season.
Sac State softball takes first season sweep over University of Maine
Junior pitcher Savannah Wahl throws a pitch on the mound at Shea Stadium on Friday, March 3, 2023.. Wahl transferred from Butte community college in Oroville, California to Sacramento State this year.
Sac State softball brings heat at Capital Classic
The Sac State softball team huddles around home plate on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Sac State. The Hornets opened their season with the NorCal kickoff tournament where they won 2 of 5 games.
RECAP: Sac State softball drop 3 of 5 games in opening tournament
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Setter Ashtin Olin sets the ball for teammates Bridgette Smith or Sarah Falk to spike during the third set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets lost the match against Portland State with a final score of 3-1.
SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose
(L-R) Juniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki during their home match versus Saint Mary’s at Sacramento State Tennis courts on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The duo went 20-1 in doubles play during the 2022 season. Photos by Hugo Quintanilla. Graphic created in canva by Chris Woodard
Two is better than one: Hungarian national champions serve aces for Sac State
Maddy Ferreros stands in front of the Sac State tennis court after finishing her training on April 20, 2022. She was named the Big Sky Conference womens tennis co-player of the week on April 5, 2022.
Sacramento State women’s tennis newcomer gleams in first season
Sac State junior Ori Maior serving against Montana State Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. The Hornets dropped their regular-season finale against the Bobcats 7-0.
Sac State’s Men’s Tennis suffers massive loss at Montana State
Sac State sophomore Rudolfs Aksenoks returns a serve to teammate Mate Voros on the other side of the court, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Asenoks is 4-0 this season in singles matches.
PREVIEW: Sac State’s men’s tennis team faces Saint Mary’s after two straight losses.
Senior middle blocker Kalani Hayes and senior opposite hitter Karlee Soderberg going up for a block against Idaho Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sac State celebrated Senior day against Idaho.
Volleyball weekend ends with two wins, tears and smiles
Junior setter Hailey Plugge setting the ball for senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Courtesy of Northern Arizona Athletics)
Big Sky Conference swept clean by Sac State Volleyball
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin blocks a ball against Montana at The Nest Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Kamba-Griffin had a total of six kills and four blocks.
Sac State volleyball defends the Nest against Montana and Montana State
Senior outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann attempts to attack the Wildcats for a kill at The Nest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Volkmann had a total of 13 kills and one block in this match.
Sac State volleyball errors cost them against Weber State
In this edition of Stinger Style, staffer Maddie Thielke shares some skincare products that she recommends you add to your fall and winter rotation. (graphic created in Canva by Maddie Thielke)
Stinger Style: Stay radiant all winter long with these five skincare products
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
Business marketing major Stacy Sei modeled an earth-inspired outfit at the Forces of Nature fashion show Sunday, April 23, 2023. An overarching theme of the show was sustainability in clothing.
GALLERY: Fashion on an elemental mission
(L-R) Fashion merchandising and management majors Joanne Lee and Sophy Xiong put the final touches on Lees dress design at the Forces of Nature dress rehearsal Thursday, April 13, 2023. Designers picked from one of four elements for inspiration: fire, water, earth and air.
Sac State’s Fashion Club primed for spring fashion show
A gas mask on the wall near the entrance of the Smog Collectors exhibit at the Library Gallery Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The lens reveals an image depicting various agents of pollution in modern society; the inscription on the filter provides some background behind the inspiration for the piece.
Grim gallery shows haunting future for generations to come
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
Classy Bag Lady’s Chic Boutique proprietor Connie McBride’s tile art on display at her booth at the Sacramento Black Expo on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. McBride’s boutique is a Sacramento-based mobile fashion business that offers unique clothing, jewelry and accessories.
Sacramento hosts annual celebration of Black Expo
Many Sac State students are dating and plan to have a romantic date on Valentine’s Day but can’t decide where to go. The State Hornet made a list of cafes, restaurants and bars to visit when love’s day is here. (Graphic by Madelaine Church made in Canva)
Love is in the hive
Halloween is approaching this weekend and now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the spooky essence. From timeless classic “Monster Mash” to modern hits “Calling All The Monsters,” this playlist has no tricks, only treats for everyone this year! (Graphic created in Canva by Madelaine Church)
Hits for a Monster Mash
Maren Morris performing on the Visit Sacramento stage at GoldenSky Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. GoldenSky was a two-day country music festival hosted at Discovery Park. (Photo by Nathan Zucker)
Country acts reflect on their GoldenSky experience
This graphic shows a handful of the artists that are being appreciated in this post, from notable figures such as Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Christian Nodal, Fuerza Regida, and Cuco. These artists range from the traditional Latin sounds to alternative, this playlist has a good variety that will sure catch the attention of anyone this Hispanic Heritage Month. (Images courtesy of Getty, Euphoria, HypeBeast and El Mañana. Christian Nodal by JG is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED. Graphic made in Picsart by Anthony Golston)
The State Hornet’s Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 playlist
The Farm House at the GoldenSky music festival in 2022. GoldenSky returns to Discovery Park for the second consecutive year this weekend.
Get your cowboy hats and boots ready for the return of GoldenSky
Headliner My Chemical Romance stuns the crowd as they close the festival at the Jack Daniels stage on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. After a six-year hiatus, My Chemical Romance played at Aftershock during the North America leg of their Reunion Tour.
These bands will rock your socks off at Aftershock
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicks off at Hornet Stadium Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The community gathered to support and spread awareness for loved ones diagnosed with breast cancer
Thinking pink: Community rallies behind breast cancer fundraiser at Sac State
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Esta imagen muestra los personajes de la Llorona, el Cucuy, el Chupacabras, el Sombrerón, los Duendes y el Charro Negro. Los personajes de algunas de las leyendas más conocidas de Latinoamérica. Imágenes cortesía de Film Affinity, Encyclopædia Britannica, PR Newswire, Medium, Elvira Méndez y México Desconocido. Grafico creado en Canva por Angelica Vera-Franco
Leyendas Para Halloween
Mariachi Tonantzin La Familia inaugurando el comienzo de la Feria de Educación un evento lleno de recursos para estudiantes que buscan aplicar a la universidad el sábado 7 de octubre. La feria era bilingüe en inglés y español.
Sac State’s Feria de Educación ofrece información de colegiatura a hispanohablantes
Miembros de la Banda Uriense miran a la multitud en la celebración del Día de la Independencia de México en Sac State el Jueves 14 de Septiembre de 2023. Esta celebración anual se llama El Grito.
Iniciando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con El Grito
Alexis Jimenez, an anthropology student, addressing the panel of administrators regarding the recent sexual assaults on and near campus in the Redwood Room of the University Union on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The State Hornet calls on the administration and the Sac State Police Department to increase transparency with the campus community and provide concrete plans for the solutions proposed. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa. Photo by Alyssa Branum.
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know
Women at Sacramento State walk around campus, their rights in the hands of a majority male US Senate, protected by a pro-choice California State Senate. Women at Sac State have more jurisdiction over their bodies than women in Texas, who have very little time to decide what’s best for them when they discover they are pregnant. Graphic made in Canva.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ means women, too
Joseph Castro speaks to Sacramento State over Zoom as well as in person during his first visit to the campus as Chancellor on Nov. 3, 2021. Castro lied about the constant Title IX violations of his Vice President of Student Affairs in order to become chancellor.
Editorial: Joseph Castro never deserved to be CSU Chancellor
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen addresses students in the crowd of California Faculty Association protestors at the University Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Nelsen said he could not get involved in the bargaining of CFA’s contracts. Photo of Nelsen taken by John Cabales. Graphic created in Canva.
EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign
The State Hornet Editorial Board urges Sac State students to vote no on the California gubernatorial recall election that could see Gavin Newsom ousted from office should it succeed. The election will take place Tuesday, Sept. 14.
EDITORIAL: Sac State students, you must vote no on the California recall election
Graphic created in Canva.
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. (Movie posters courtesy of Lionsgate)
The Big Picture – John Wick 4
Newsletter editor and film critic Gavin S. Hudson has been reviewing movies since high school. “The Whale” has been nominated for three Oscars; is it worthy? Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson | movie posters courtesy of A24.
The Big Picture – ‘The Whale’
Series promotional poster featuring Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna and supporting cast. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once to something real?” (Picture courtesy of Disney+. Graphic created in Canva by Ryan Ascalon).
‘Andor’ grounds Star Wars universe in storytelling
(L-R) Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) looking out at post-apocalyptic Boston. They are about set out for an adventure that will change both of their lives (Photo courtesy, Sony Pictures)
‘The Last Of Us’ stands among the best game to-screen adaptations
The Sacramento State women’s basketball team lost its last two games to fall to 0-3 on the season. The Hornets’ young roster has struggled to limit their own mistakes leading to three straight double-digit losses.

On Thursday, Sac State traveled to Nevada where the Wolfpack was hungry for turnovers. Three days later, the Hornets returned to The Nest for their home opener in a hard- fought game against Fullerton.

Thursday: Nevada: 69, Sac State: 53

Turnovers got the best of Sac State in their 69-53 loss to Nevada on Thursday. The Hornets committed 28 turnovers, which turned into 34 points for the Wolfpack.

After playing off of the bench in the season opener, redshirt freshman guard Sophia Lee got the start and showed her aggressiveness early on.

Freshman forward Summah Hanson threw a bounce pass to a cutting Lee who drew a foul and made both free throws. On the next possession, Lee went back to the rim and made a tough layup with the shot clock winding down.

“I just take it one possession at a time,” Lee said. “My coach is always big on letting the ball come to me and letting the game come to me so that’s what I was trying to do today.”

The game was tied at nine points a piece until Nevada went on an 8-0 run, which consisted of a close jump shot and a pair of three-point shots to end the quarter. Nevada carried this momentum into the second quarter making back-to-back layups.

A floater from redshirt sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg sparked the Hornets’ offense. On their next possession, Versteeg dished the ball to freshman guard Lina Falk in the corner who nailed the three-pointer. Falk continued to play well off the bench making a layup and blocking a shot on the defensive end.

Sac State had managed to cut a 12-point deficit down to five at halftime despite turning the ball over 15 times.

Nevada started to take advantage of the Hornets’ mistakes in the third quarter. The Wolfpack scored three layups off of turnovers to extend their lead.

“The turnovers are allowing them to get easy scoring opportunities and are allowing them to go on a little bit of a run,” Sac State head coach Aaron Kallhoff said. “We just got to do a better job of being strong with the ball.”

The Wolfpack had a 17-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter but the Hornets made back-to-back layups to build some momentum for a comeback.

Hanson kept rolling and made a three-pointer on the wing and a deep three-pointer over her defender with two seconds left in the quarter. Hanson finished the game with a total of 22 points and four three-pointers.

“AK’s [Kallhoff] giving me a lot of reason to believe in myself and I think I’ve done the work so I just know I’ve got to trust myself and let it go when it’s the right option to do so,” Hanson said.

Sac State was down by only nine heading into the fourth quarter, in need of stops and timely baskets, but Nevada’s defense was too strong.

Wolfpack freshman guard Dymonique Maxie was hounding the Hornets defensively with two steals early in the quarter that resulted in points for Nevada. Maxie had a total of nine steals in her debut.

The shots weren’t falling as the Hornets went four for 18 from the field in the fourth quarter. This allowed a 15-0 Nevada run which put the game away.

Sunday: Fullerton: 61, Sac State: 51

Sac State battled hard against Fullerton, but lost 61-51 on Sunday. The Hornets could not recover from the Titans’ strong first quarter in their 10-point loss.

The game started out back and forth with both teams displaying tough defense. The Hornets were holding the Titans deep into the shot clock where they made tough jump shots over the defense.

Sac State was able to keep it close, but Fullerton remained aggressive and gained trips to the charity stripe to extend their lead. The Titans went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter with five points coming off of free throws.

After a couple of quick baskets by the Titans, Falk threw a pass to Hanson in the corner who drained the triple. Freshman forward Ayanna Jackson got to the paint for a layup on the next possession.

The Hornets trailed by 13 with two minutes left in the second quarter when Jackson subbed back into the game. Jackson immediately got to work and scored seven straight points for the Hornets before halftime.

“Especially since we had a size advantage on them, one of the things we really stressed before the game was getting to the basket and making free throws,” Jackson said.

Sac State continued to attack the paint in the third quarter and Hanson was a big part of the attack. Hanson finished with a total of 18 points, with eight in the third quarter and 11 rebounds in the game.

“The refs were calling a lot of fouls and our three-point shooting wasn’t where the standard should be so you got to try and get to the rack and draw those fouls to get some easy points on the line,” Hanson said.

The Titans finished the quarter strong with a layup and a pair of free throws to extend their lead to eight points.

Fullerton started out fast in the fourth quarter with two made three-pointers. Sac State needed to make three-pointers of their own but despite good looks the shots weren’t falling.

The Hornets attempted 10 shots beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and made none. In total, Sac State went three for 25 on three-pointers in the game.

“If I felt like we shot 25 of them, that’s kind of a high attempt, I would’ve thought we were probably shooting it pretty well,” Kallhoff said. “We have kids who can shoot the ball and they didn’t hit shots today.”

A late run by Sac State gave the Hornets some life after the deficit was cut to six points with two minutes to play. The Titans silenced the run with a layup and a pair of free throws to win 61-51.

The Hornets will remain at home and get set to face the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
