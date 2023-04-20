Swarm Report Week 8: Football Spring Game Preview

James Fife

Graphic made in Canva by Isaac Streeter

Isaac Streeter, Jack Freeman, and Latravion Jones
April 20, 2023

Sports staffer and host Isaac Streeter is joined by former Sac State football beat writer and current sports editor Jack Freeman to preview the football roster and coaching staff ahead of their first spring game on April 22.

