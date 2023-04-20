Swarm Report Week 8: Football Spring Game Preview

Isaac Streeter, sports reporter
(he/him)
Isaac Streeter is a senior political science and journalism student and this is his second semester with The State Hornet covering sports. Outside of The State Hornet, Streeter has been published in the Woodland Daily Democrat as well as the Sacramento News & Review. After graduating he hopes to work in professional baseball.
Jack Freeman, sports editor
(he/him)
Jack Freeman joined The State Hornet in spring 2022 as a staff writer. He now works as the co-sports editor and resident Kellen Moore fan. He is currently a sophomore majoring in journalism.
Latravion Jones, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Latravion Jones is a third-year journalism student from Victorville, Ca. This is his first semester with the Hornet as a staffer for the podcast section. Latravion is also a huge movie and sports fan; Go Ravens!