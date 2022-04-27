Baseball and softball keep rolling with key series wins, tennis teams prepare for Big Sky tournament: SWARM REPORT PODCAST
April 27, 2022
On this week’s episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Brandon Bailey gives the weekly rundown of the sports going on around Sacramento State’s campus including baseball, and tennis debut in the Big Sky tournament.
Following the rundown, Brandon sits down with softball beat writer Spencer Fielding to discuss the state of the team and how they’ve progressed throughout the course of the season.
Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
