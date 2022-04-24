Breaking records! Sac State softball sweeps University of Montana

Lewa Day rounds the bases as she hits her 12th home run of the season against the University of Montana on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Shea Stadium. Day had five hits in 10 plate appearances.

The Sacramento State softball team (25-20, 9-3 in the Big Sky Conference) broke the school’s record for the most home runs in a season this weekend as they swept the University of Montana (18-23, 5-9 in the Big Sky Conference) at Shea Stadium.

The Hornet’s previous record for most home runs in a season was 45, but that number now stands at 47.

“I’m so proud, I give all credit to coach Rios and coach Kaminaka,” Hornets head coach Lori Perez said. “They have worked tirelessly on our team. I give credit to the coaches, and all credit to the players, obviously Lewa (Day) and Lexie Webb leading the way, but within there you have a sprinkle of damage and power within our team.”

The Grizzlies’ offense generated just two runs this past weekend as they were shut down by the Hornets’ pitching staff.

Bombs Away!

The Hornets hit a home run in each game this weekend and each one helped to elevate the Hornets to victory. Freshman shortstop Nikki Barboza’s walk-off home run came in the bottom of the sixth inning in the first game and gave the Hornets an eight-run lead, resulting in a mercy-rule win.

Sophomore Lexie Webb’s 16th home run of the season came in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game of the series as the Hornets trailed by one run. The two-run home run gave the Hornets the lead and sophomore pitcher Kelsey Alcantara (1-1) shut the Grizzlies down to seal her first victory of the season.

Webb is on home run watch as she inches closer to the single-season home run record of 18.

Junior third baseman Lewa Day’s home run game in the bottom of the fourth inning in the third game was just enough to secure the win as junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (17-7) locked up her conference-leading seventh shutout of the season.

LEWA DAY! Crushes a home run to center field, Hornets take a 1-0 lead over Montana in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/DJRhQls6Az — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) April 23, 2022

Nearly unhittable

The Hornets’ pitching staff allowed just two runs and 13 hits all weekend long. Bertuccio notched wins 16 and 17, and Alcantara was able to get her first win of the season.

“It felt amazing, my defense behind me, making those plays for me and keeping focused,” Bertuccio said. “It’s amazing that I can rely on my team not only to score runs for us, knowing they’re going to go all-out for me.”

Top Performers

Day broke out of her slump this weekend as she collected five hits in ten plate appearances, while she also racked up three runs batted in and her 12th home run of the season.

“It felt really good, I’ve really been in a slump the past few weeks,” Day said. “So it felt good to get some out there this weekend, especially today, and to come through for my team finally.”

Junior Samantha Parish had a nice weekend at the plate as she had four hits in ten at-bats, and two RBIs this weekend. She also made a number of clutch defensive plays in the outfield.

Barboza had a productive weekend at the plate as she went three for ten while also hitting her third home run of the season. Barboza also managed to nab two RBIs as well.

The Hornets are back in action at Shea Stadium for a conference series against the first-place team Weber State (32-10, 10-1 in the Big Sky Conference) on Friday, April 29.