Swarm Report #5: Basketball season, volleyball’s win streak, the ups and downs of football

In this episode of Swarm Report, staffers Evan Patocka and Orlando Fuller talk about the results of every game in Sac State sports from the past two weeks.

Evan talks about the first game of the women’s basketball season, along with the results from the last games in both men’s and women’s soccer and the volleyball team’s win streak.

Orlando talks about the football games against Idaho State and Montana. He also discusses the men’s basketball team and their first game against Nevada.

Show notes:

Sac State’s freshman shine as Hornets trounce Idaho State

Sac State runs out of gas early against Montana

Victory at last: Sac State knocks off UC Davis in season finale

Sac State women’s soccer chokes in the Big Sky quarterfinals

Volleyball weekend ends with two wins, tears and smiles

Washington rains threes on Sac State women’s basketball in season opener