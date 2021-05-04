California loses congressional seat and vaccines are required for all CSU members: STATE HORNET NEWS

Dominic Vitiello, multimedia reporter
Dominic Vitiello is a multimedia reporter for The State Hornet. He spends his time away from broadcast shooting photos and gaming as a passion.
Sara Nevis, multimedia editor
Sara Nevis joined The State Hornet in fall 2020 and is the multimedia editor. During her first semester, she won fifth and seventh place in the ACP/CMA Fall National College Journalism Convention for broadcast news. She works freelance as a photojournalist for The Stockton Record.
Gerardo Zavala, video editor
Gerardo Zavala is the video editor for The State Hornet. He moved to Sacramento from Santa Barbara, where he was the sports editor and photography editor for The Channels student newspaper at Santa Barbara City College. He is majoring in journalism and political science and is minoring in mathematics and is looking to cover science and politics for a publication after graduating.
Garry Singh, staff writer
Gurneet (Garry) Singh joined The State Hornet spring 2019 and is now a multimedia staffer, sports beat writer and podcaster. Garry is from Sacramento and is majoring in business and minoring in journalism. He is also station manager at KSSU, the CSUS student-run radio station, where he has his own weekly radio show. Garry received fifth place “Best of Show” award at ACP/CMA 2020 Fall National College Journalism Convention for broadcast news story.
