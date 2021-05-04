California loses congressional seat and vaccines are required for all CSU members: STATE HORNET NEWS

Dominic Vitiello

Dominic Vitiello, Sara Nevis, Gerardo Zavala, and Garry Singh
May 4, 2021

In this edition of the State Hornet news, California will be losing representation in congress, all CSU’s are requiring all faculty, students and staff to be vaccinated in order to return to campus and the long-awaited Derek Chauvin trial has come to an end. In Hornet sports, fans are now able to attend outdoor sporting events, softball player Lewa Day is etching herself in the hornet record books and senior outfielder Matt Smith set a school hitting record.

