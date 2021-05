Dominic Vitiello

As he made his way up to bat, Matt Smith’s walkout song “If I Can’t” by 50 Cent set the stage for him to break the all-time hitting record at Sac State. Smith set the all-time hitting and RBI record during a game against the University of Northern Colorado on April 25. He broke the previous record of 244 hits, held by Tampa Bay Rays player Nathan Lukes.