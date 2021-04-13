Hornets’ softball junior Mejia sets school home run record

Dominic Vitiello

Sacramento State junior Alondra Mejia set a school record of three home runs in a single game against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, April 3. In 54 years, Sac State softball has never recorded more than two home runs from an individual player in a single game, according to Hornet Athletics. Not only did Mejia set a personal record, but she set the women’s softball team up to break a team record of six home runs in a single game. The Hornets went on to sweep Montana 3-0.