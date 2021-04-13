Hornets’ softball junior Mejia sets school home run record

Sac State softball sets team record for most home runs

Dominic Vitiello

Dominic Vitiello
April 13, 2021

Sacramento State junior Alondra Mejia set a school record of three home runs in a single game against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, April 3. In 54 years, Sac State softball has never recorded more than two home runs from an individual player in a single game, according to Hornet Athletics. Not only did Mejia set a personal record, but she set the women’s softball team up to break a team record of six home runs in a single game. The Hornets went on to sweep Montana 3-0.