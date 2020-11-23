PODCAST: Breaking updates on COVID-19 on campus

PHOTOS: Trump supporters rally in downtown Sacramento for third consecutive week Trump supporters rallied for the third consecutive at the California State capitol. After protesters marched to Cesar Chavez Plaza an order to disperse was given by Sacramento Police after punches were exchanged between pro-Trump protesters and counter-protesters.

2 campus dining food service employees test positive for COVID-19 Two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified within Sacramento State’s Campus Dining, according to an email sent to students living in the residence halls from interim Executive Director for University Housing Services Samuel Jones Saturday.