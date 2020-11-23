PODCAST: Breaking updates on COVID-19 on campus
November 23, 2020
This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and co-deputy news editor Camryn Dadey discuss breaking developments regarding COVID as cases on campus tripled over the last week and the university’s plan to even further reduce the amount of people on campus.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
2 campus dining food service employees test positive for COVID-19
Sac State announces plans to reduce amount of people on campus beginning Monday
State Hornet coronavirus update page
CDC guidelines on traveling during holidays
PHOTOS: Trump supporters rally in downtown Sacramento for third consecutive week
