The Big Picture – John Wick 4

Newsletter editor Gavin S. Hudson reviews John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

Hudson returns from a two week hiatus with a bang in video form. No stranger to multimedia, Hudson previously was a multimedia staffer during his first semester on The State Hornet.

In the review, Hudson gives praise to the supporting cast and the obnoxiously good action, as well as some criticism towards some of the lackluster parts of the film.

The film sees John Wick once again clash with the high table though this time, he recognizes he needs help to emerge victorious. Following the events of the previous film, Wick goes into hiding with the help of the Bowery King, played by Lawrence Fishburne, until the table begins to catch up with him.

Losing friends and time, Wick must confront the Marquis, played by Bill Skarsgård, to take back his freedom.

The movie earns a 9/10 in respect to the variety of skill among all the choreography that makes it what it is, and especially Keanu Reeves at the ripe age of 58.