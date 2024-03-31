Sac State Says: The most significant women in our lives

During Women’s History Month, society often puts a spotlight on historical and famous women, but forgets that there are billions of other women who should be celebrated, just as much.

Sacramento State students were asked about the most remarkable women in their lives and why they think Women’s History Month is so essential to commemorate. Without these women, many Sac State students felt that they could not have gotten to where they are now.

Follow along as we celebrate how impactful these women are in students’ success as they navigate not only college, but life as well.