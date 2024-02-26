The State Hornet Podcast #3: CFA ratification, anti-LGBTQ legislation and a wild opening series for baseball

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Aaron Lofton recap the latest in Sacramento State news on this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Patocka talks about the ratification of the new California Faculty Association and California State University tentative agreement, student concerns regarding the rise of anti-LGBTQ laws and opening weekend for baseball.

Lofton discusses historic Black artists at the Crocker Art Museum and leading Sac State Black athletes.

