CFA votes to ratify tentative agreement

The California Faculty Association announced via Instagram on Monday that over 76% of its membership voted to ratify the tentative agreement presented by California State University’s management.

After CFA’s Board of Directors ended the strike on Monday, Jan. 22, they moved the proposal for membership to review and vote upon ratification.

“The first day of the strike and the threat of a full week of strike finally motivated management to come back to us with a comprehensive and substantial set of proposals,” CFA bargaining chair and sociology professor at Sac State Kevin Wehr said.

Between Feb. 12-18, all 29,000 members of CFA were asked to vote on whether or not to ratify the tentative agreement. According to a statement from CFA’s website, this comes after eight months of reopener bargaining and the initial first set of strikes in December 2023.

“We thank members for their solidarity, debate and courage to press CSU management for better faculty working and student learning conditions, especially everyone who worked tirelessly organizing the successful strikes and joining the picket lines,” CFA President Charles Toombs said in an official statement. “We look forward to working together to continue our advocacy for an equitable CSU.”

The tentative agreement will now be sent to the CSU Board of Trustees to approve during their March meeting that is set to take place between March 24-27. CFA is urging the Board to call upon a special meeting to enact the contract terms.