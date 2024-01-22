BREAKING: California Faculty Association reaches tentative agreement with CSU

The California Faculty Association announced in an Instagram post it reached a tentative agreement with California State University on Monday and will be canceling its five-day strike.

The CFA initially planned to hold a strike from Jan. 22-26 across 23 campuses after being dissatisfied with the last rounds of negotiations with CSU. According to the CFA, it asked for 12% pay raises, pay equity, gender-inclusive bathrooms and other accommodations for both staff and students alike.

“Our members have won a tentative agreement with the CSU management,” according to the CFA Instagram post. “That includes raising the floor for our most vulnerable faculty, safer workplaces and expanded parental leave.”

The CSU released the following statement about the negotiation.

The California State University is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with the California Faculty Association, ending their systemwide strike after one day. Students are advised to look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes. “I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with

CFA that will end the strike immediately,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said. “The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability. With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work — together — as the nation’s greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California’s diverse and educated workforce.” Further details regarding the agreement will be provided in the coming days.

The CFA announced it is holding a celebration on Tuesday at the J Street entrance from 9 a.m.-1 p.m, lunch included.

Professors are able to return to work starting Tuesday. It is unclear at the time of publishing how class instruction will be affected for the rest of the week. Students are advised to reach out to their professors for instruction.