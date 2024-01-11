CFA strike confirmed to take place first week of semester

The California Faculty Association solidified its plans to strike from Jan. 22-26 after failed negotiations with California State University Tuesday.

The CFA met with CSU after their initial strike in early December 2023 to discuss a raise in salary. According to a statement from the CFA, the CSU team made little effort to negotiate.

“CSU management brought no responses to our proposals,” according to the CFA statement. “Their team walked out after less than half an hour of discussion.”

The CSU announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 31, faculty will receive a 5% salary increase as a result of the failed agreement.

In their statement, the CFA asked for a 12% increase to keep up with inflation, alongside pay equity and better accommodation for staff and students.

The CSU said the CFA’s demands during negotiation were not financially viable and would have hurt campus funding, resulting in layoffs.

The 5% pay increase comes from agreements the CSU made with five of its other labor unions, according to the CSU statement. Department chairpersons will also receive a pay increase, allowing for a slight increase in parking fees.

“We are committed to paying fair, competitive salaries and benefits for our hard-working faculty members,” Human Resources Vice Chancellor Leora Freedman said. “But we must also operate within our means to protect the long-term success and stability of our university.”

Freedman said the CSU and CFA will start full contract bargaining in the near future. It is unclear how the strike will affect the first week of instruction for students.