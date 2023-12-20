BREAKING: CFA announces potential statewide strike for late January

The California Faculty Association released a statement on Wednesday announcing that the Board of Directors is calling for a statewide strike if ongoing negotiations fail to produce a new contract.

In the statement, CFA said the strike is set for the week of Jan. 22-26 and will take place across all 23 campuses in the California State University system. CFA said the strike will be in conjunction with Teamsters Local 2010.

CFA said CSU management refused to move on any of the union’s demands after returning to negotiations. This follows rolling strikes at four CSU campuses, including Sacramento State, during the week of Dec. 4-7.

The statement concludes by saying the strikes are dependent on the outcome of upcoming meetings with CSU management on Jan. 8, 9, 11 and 12 and that CSU management “can, at any time, prevent a strike by offering us a fair contract.”

According to a statement from the CSU Chancellor’s Office, “The CSU respects the right of our employee unions to engage in lawful concerted activities.”

“Our goal is to reach an agreement at the bargaining table with the CFA as soon as possible, and we are prepared to negotiate with CFA at any time to reach an agreement to increase faculty salaries,” according to the statement from the CSU Chancellor’s Office. “On other issues, CSU is prepared to agree to nearly all of the recommendations of the independent factfinder in order to reach resolution.”

The statement concludes with, “If strikes do occur in January, we hope to minimize any disruptions to our students.”