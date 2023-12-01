BREAKING: Factfinding report provides recommendation for CSU and CFA bargaining

An independent factfinding report on the California State University and California Faculty Association negotiations was released on Friday.

The report provides recommendations on settlements to the CSU and CFA by a neutral third party. According to a statement from the CSU, it has reached out to the CFA to agree to 13 of the 15 total recommendations made by the factfinder.

“We believe that the factfinder’s report offers many thoughtful recommendations and a pathway to resolving all of the open issues,” Leora Freedman, CSU vice chancellor for human resources, said. “CSU is prepared to get back to the bargaining table with CFA at any time to reach a fiscally sustainable agreement that provides salary increases for our valued faculty.”

These recommendations range on topics from paid parental leave, to parking and lecturer salaries. The two recommendations the CSU refused to accept were in relation to salary increases and course caps.

For the former, the report recommends a 7% General Salary Increase over one year, as opposed to the CSU’s offer of a 15% increase over three, or 5% a year, and the CFA’s proposal of a 12% single-year increase. For the latter, the report states that it agrees with the CSU that putting hard caps on courses could have consequences for course offerings, but recommended adding a step before the grievance process based on the report’s analysis of the existing collective bargaining agreement.

The CFA released its own statement, saying it did not agree to the offer from the CSU. Specifically, it notes that the CFA is still committed to the 12% GSI increase. The factfinding report comes after the two groups were unable to come to an agreement on various proposals, being received by them on Nov. 21 with a 10 day quiet period before it was released publicly. With the factfinding stage of the statutory process over, the CFA is now legally able to take collective action, having already planned strikes from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 across campuses in anticipation of an agreement not being reached.

Additionally, the CFA has also announced in the same statement they would be filing a first-amendment lawsuit against the CSU. According to the statement, CSU East Bay and CSU Fullerton sent messages forbidding faculty from using class time to discuss the then-upcoming Teamsters strike.

Currently, Sacramento State faculty are set to strike on Dec. 7, as part of a series of rolling strikes throughout the week. Anne Luna, the president of CFA’s Sacramento chapter, said the report’s release would not affect the strike.

“This is part of our buildup,” Luna said. “If management doesn’t come back & offer something better we will strike again next spring!”