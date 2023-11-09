BREAKING: CFA announces strikes across CSU campuses

The California Faculty Association has announced its members will be holding strikes in December if they are unable to settle a re-opener contract with the California State University, according to a statement from CFA.

The one-day strikes will take place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 at Cal Poly Pomona, San Francisco State, CSU Los Angeles and Sacramento State.

The Sac State strike will be taking place on Dec. 7.

The strikes would take place before the fall 2023 final exams, which begin on Dec. 9.

The strike comes after multiple failed bargaining attempts to reach a new contract with the CSU before the current June 2024 expiration. The CFA held a vote from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 for members to give the union’s board of directors to call a strike, which passed with a 95% vote.



The CFA has been bargaining with the CSU over this new contract since the summer, having re-opened articles regarding workload, salary and more. According to the CFA, the CSU has been unwilling to address systemic issues, leading to an impasse.

Additionally, the CFA has claimed the CSU’s claims of being unable to afford the demands of the faculty union were false, citing an independent financial analysis of the CSU. The CFA has said the CSU is “hoarding” billions instead of investing the money in faculty and staff.

According to the CFA, they and the CSU are close to reaching the end of the statutory process, at which point the CFA is legally allowed to call a strike. According to the CFA, they expect to be able to legally strike on the listed dates.

In addition to the CFA, the CSU has also been in negotiations with various other labor unions, including the California State University Employees Union, United Auto Workers Local 4123 and Statewide University Police Association. The CSU has since reached agreements with all three of these unions.

Neither Sac State nor a representative from Sac State’s CFA chapter could be reached for comment before publication.