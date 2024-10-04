Swarm Report: Sac State sports begins conference play, a look into the Sac 12 initiative, A’s last game in Oakland

Join Mateo Davis, Kai Arellano and Aaron Lofton as the trio discusses conference play from Sac State fall sports, the Sac 12 and the last A’s game in Oakland.

Davis recaps the latest performances from Sac State volleyball, soccer and football.

Arellano and Lofton share their thoughts on Sac State’s future of their sports programs’ conference, as well as the A’s playing their final game in Oakland.

